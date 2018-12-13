Altha School’s Homecoming Parade

Posted by
Administrator
in from Altha Public School...
Thursday, December 13. 2018
Comments (0)
On Friday, December 7 Altha Public School held their annual Homecoming Parade.

This year’s theme was “Bringin it Home - #WILDCATSTRONG”. The Grand Marshal, Mrs. Mary Frank Brooks, serves as the bookkeeper for the school and will be retiring this spring.



Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 