Blountstown High School Book Fair Event December 17

You are cordially invited to the Blountstown High School Community Night Book Fair Event on Monday, December 17th from 5 pm - 7 pm in the BHS Library.
Refreshments will be served while they last. If extra items need to be requested for purchase, the orders may be placed on site during the community event.
The Community Night Event is an extension of the currently hosted book fair which will continue to run on campus in the library from now right up until December's holiday break, open daily from 7:15 am - 3:15 pm.
Cash, debit / credit cards, checks, and teacher lead money may be used to make purchases at the fair.
There are books for ages ranging from pre-school through adult, including fiction, non-fiction, giftable books, cook books, kit books, manga, graphic novels, and of course, plenty of fun accessories like scented highlighters, bendable pencils, funky erasers, cool bookmarks, and witty stickers. All ages welcome at Community Night.
Please contact Ms. Medley with any questions at BHS Library 850-674-5724 or jodie.medley@calhounflschools.org
.