Ministry Center receives $11,349 from Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank of Blountstown held their annual Help Fight Hunger Campaign again this year raising over $1,100.00 to support local food banks.
This year, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, Ameris Bancorp made an additional $50,000.00 donation to be given directly to food banks in communities hardest hist by Hurricane Michael. Local Branch Manager Kay Pittman is shown above making the check presentation of $11,349.74 to Tim Rhoads (Chairman of the Ministry Center Board), and Doug Hermanes (Director). Joining in the presentation were bank employees Rita Pope, Madison Fath, and Alicia Rhodes.