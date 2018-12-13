Blountstown Post Office roof repairs underway

The Blountstown Post Office building received major roof damage during Hurricane Michael and recent rains have forced inconveniences to both employees and customers at the location. Mail is currently being sorted at the Clarksville Post Office.
According to a Post Office official, the roof replacement should be complete in about a week and interior work could take an additional two weeks or more. Post Office box mail will continue to be handled outside the facility until repairs are completed. A Post Office mobile facility is stationed at the Blountstown Post Office to assist customers while repairs are underway.