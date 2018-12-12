Legals for 12/12/18
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Benjamin Powell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 479
YEAR OF 2016
Parcel #20-1S-10-0000-0007-0000
The West 1/2 of the West 1/2 of Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 1 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Rodney V. Armanino
902 Ladies Street
Fernandina, FL 32034
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on January 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No. 2018 CA 000022
21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARILYN J. COOK LYONS;
WILLIAM E. LYONS JR.;
and UNKNOWN TENANT
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated September 19, 2018, entered in Case No.: 2018 CA 000022 of the Circuit Court in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein MARILYN J. COOK LYONS and WILLIAM E. LYONS JR are the Defendants, that Carla Hand, the Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on December 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.,at Calhoun County Courthouse facility, 20859 Central Ave. E., Blountstown, FL 32424 beginning at 11:00 a.m. CST on the prescribed date on the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment: Legal:
SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “A”
Parcel 1:
DCommence at the Southwest Corner of Section 25, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, then East 880 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence North 70 feet, more or less, to South boundary of County Road (Schmarje Road), thence Southeast along County Road 230 feet, more or less, to Section line, thence West 180 feet, more or less, to POINT OF BEGINNING
Parcel 2:
Commence at the Northwest Corner of the West ½ of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida thence East 165 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence East 165 feet, thence South 370 feet, thence West 165 feet, thence North 370 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING
Together with the following easement:
Commence at the Northwest Corner of the West ½ of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, thence East 155 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 1110 feet, thence East 20 feet, thence North 1110 feet, thence West 20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Commence at the Northwest corner of the West half of the East half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida thence South 89 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds East along the Northerly line of said Section 36, a distance of 165.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said Point of Beginning thence continue South 89 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds East, a distance of 39.25 feet thence South 00 degrees 09 minutes 18 seconds West, a distance of 84.58 feet; thence North 89 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds West, a distance of 39.25 feet thence North 00 degrees 09 minutes 18 seconds East, a distance of 84.58 feet to the Point of Beginning
TOGETHER WITH A 1999 NOBILITY MOBILE HOME WITH SERIAL NUMBERS: N89385A AND N89385B
NOTICE ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
NOTICE If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 20859 Central Ave. E., Blountstown, FL 32424 telephone 850-674-4545, within two working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770.
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
The Calhoun County School Board hereby requests proposals for Emergency Recovery and Construction Management Services. The purpose is to secure the services of an experienced Firm to provide overall Emergency Recovery and Construction Management, including Pre-Construction Services, Cost Benefit Studies, Information Management, Construction for Scope of Work and overall Project Management during the Construction related to disaster recovery and hazard mitigation in response to Hurricane Michael, as well as any other disaster perils. RFP packets can be accessed at www.calhounflschools.org, picked up from the Office of the Superintendent, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL or emailed to requestor.
All responses to the request for proposals must be received by 9:00 am (CST) on December 19, 2018 at the Superintendent’s Office: Calhoun County School Board, ATTN: Emergency Recovery and Construction Management Review Committee, Hurricane Michael Response, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Immediately following the deadline, all RFP’s will be opened and read publicly in the School Board Conference Room. The District reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, and to reject any or all proposals, or to accept any proposal and/or any combination of alternates or separate proposals that, in their judgment will be to the best interest of the School District. For more information related to this advertisement, please contact, Ralph Yoder at 850-674-5927.
Legal Notice
Southern Communications Services, d/b/a Southern Linc c/o Excell Communications, is proposing to construct a 430-foot overall height guyed-type telecommunications structure near 20071 NE Jim Durham Street, Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida (Parcel ID 171N08000000060000). The tower is anticipated to have FCC lighting Style E.
Excell Communications invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.
Any interested party may request environmental review of the proposed action under the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system at www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that notice of this proposed action is published on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1121481 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. S3855.
Legal Notice
Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to Meet on Tuesday, December 18, 2018
at 1p (CST)
The Calhoun County LMS Planning Committee will meet at 1p (CST) on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Calhoun County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and property from the affects of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN LIBERTY HOSPITAL
ASSOCIATION
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FOR DISASTER RECOVERY
ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES
Notice is hereby given that the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association (CLH) is calling for and requesting proposals from qualified providers of federal disaster grant management consulting services as outlined in the request for proposals.
All proposals must be in writing and delivered by hand, Fed Ex, or mail to the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association, 20370 Burns Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424 and must be received by 1 p.m., central time, December 21st, 2018. Only submittals received by the stated time and date will be considered. Submittals received after the time set for the opening will be rejected and returned unopened to the submitter. All submittals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly labeled, “RFP – DISASTER RECOVERY ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES.” Please provide one (1) original, five (5) copies of the proposal, and one (1) CD with all of the above information included (each document must be in an individual PDF format file).
Applications can be found on the CLH website: http://www.CalhounLibertyHospital.com
Questions concerning this request should be directed to Bruce Davis, Chief Administrative Officer of Calhoun Liberty Hospital, via phone at: 850-674-5411 X-224 or via email at:
BruceDavis@CalhounLibertyHospital.com
The Hospital encourages all segments of the business community to participate in its procurement opportunities, including small businesses, minority/women owned businesses, and disadvantaged business enterprises. The Hospital does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, sex, or age in the administration of contracts.
The Hospital reserves the right to waive informalities in bids, to reject any or all bids with or without cause, and to accept the bid that in its judgment is in the best interest of the Hospital.
