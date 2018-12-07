James Royce Holcomb, age 79, of Bristol, FL passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at his home.
Royce was born on September 30, 1939 in the community of Bassfield in Jefferson County, MS to Thomas Ruben and Callie (Kitchen) Holcomb and had lived in Liberty County for most of his life. He was a retired stumper with over 58 years of service and also worked in land site preparation. Royce served in the United States Army for 2 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bristol. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Gardner. Royce truly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Anthony Todd Holcomb and Christopher Scott Holcomb, parents, Thomas Ruben and Callie (Kitchen) Holcomb, three sisters, Ruenella Graham, Clynell Skaggs and Erma Lee Nobles, 1 brother, Coy Holcomb.
Survivors include, wife of 56 years, Patricia (Nobles) Holcomb of Bristol,
two sons, Jamie Holcomb and wife, Randy of Bristol, FL
Kyle Holcomb and wife, Misty of Bristol, FL
one daughter, Tammy Revell and husband, Tony of Tallahassee, FL
one sister, Jeanette (Holcomb) Johnson and husband, JC of Hattesburg, MS
8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 12:00 pm (EST) at the First Baptist Church of Bristol with Reverend Matt Basford officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 11:00 am (EDT) until service time at 12:00 pm (EDT) at the First Baptist Church of Bristol. Serving as Active Pallbearers are Trey, Kale Holcomb, Kyle Holcomb, Jared Holcomb, Paul Skaggs and Chas nobles. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Jeff Furr, Steve Rutherford and Tom Beitzel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.