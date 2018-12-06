Altha Basketball starts at 3-0

Mason Smith led the charge with 32 points and 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Trace Mears added 13 points and 5 rebounds. Rhett Bodiford scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Jaron Auston and Joseph Varnum each scored 7 points, Austin collected 5 rebounds and Varnum dished out 8 assists. Jacob Caulley added 6 points and Matthew Baxley scored 2 points and grabbed 6 boards.
“It was a great first win. First Altha team in a decade to win in Bethlehem. We are changing our style and are behind a few weeks but the kids played hard. Look forward to continuing to see this group improve.” Commented Coach Rogers
Bethlehem won the JV game 35-29. Jayce McClendon led the JV with 15 points.
Altha 53 Aucilla Christian 51
Mason Smith put the Wildcats on his back, hitting a jump shot with .8 sec to give Altha a 53-51 win over ACA on Thursday. Mason Smith scored 30 of Altha’s points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Joesph Varnum added 9 points and 4 assists. Rhett Bodiford chipped in with 7 points and 11 boards. The win starts the Cats at 2-0.
“Mason really grew up today and when we struggled shooting, he took over the game. He is our only Senior and today is what we expect from hin all year. We still have a long ways to go, but we pulled this out against a pretty good team.” Added Coach Rogers.
ACA won the JV game, 35-24. Austin Pennington led the way with 9 points.
Altha 78 Palm Bay 29
The game opened with Altha jumping out to a 32-2 lead after 3 minutes. The varsity starters would not play after the first quarter as Altha cruised to a 78-29 win as the Cats improved to 3-0.
Trace Mears and Jacob Caulley led the way with 12 points. Rhett Bodiford added 9 points. Joseph Varnum and Matthew Baxley added 8 points. Gabriel Lowrey added 7 points and Jaron Austin chipped in with 6.
“I was pleased how we jumped out in the first part of the game. I have been on the other sideline too often, so we played our 9th and 10th graders for the rest of the game. Palm Bay is young and will continue to improve.” Concluded Coach Rogers.