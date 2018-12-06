Lady Tigers open season with district win over Cottondale

from Coach Charles Buggs

The Blountstown Girls Basketball kicked off the season in a Tip-off Classic against Westwood Christian(Camilla Ga.) and Tallavana Christian(Quincy,Fl) on Nov. 17th. Blountstown lost to Westwood 50-28 but defeated Tallavana 37-23.

Against Westwood, Ta'Niyah Washington lead the Tigers with 10 pts. followed by Ricquel Scales and Jaren Williams 5 pts and Kortnie Johnson and Ericka Mathews 4 pts. The second game against Tallavana, Washington lead again with 14 pts 10 rebounds followed by Scales 9 pts 6 rebounds. Also contributing, Williams 7 pts 8 rebounds, Anijah Curry 5 pts and Krystyna Everett 2.

The Lady Tigers kicked offed the regular season on Nov. 27th with a big district win against the Cottondale Lady Hornets 50-41. Jaren Williams shot lights out leading the Tigers with 24 points 8 rebounds 4 steals.

Washington and Scales added 10 pts each, Everett 4 and Johnson 2. On Nov. 29th the Lady Tigers traveled to Bozeman and was victorious beating the Lady Bucks 44-25. T. Washington lead with 10 pts followed by Williams 9 pts. Also scoring, Scales 8, Everett 7, Johnson 6, and Shelbi Dawson 2. The Lady Tigers will travel to Wewa Dec. 10th for a non-district match up against the Lady Gators @ 530 pm CST. Go Tigers!!!!!!
