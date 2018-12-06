Crater in Bristol threatens homes and local cemetery

A large crater resulting from heavy rains during and after Hurricane Michael have resulted in a large crater opening along the side of Virginia G. Weaver Street in Bristol which threatens a local cemetery and housing duplexes if it continues to grow.
CHale Contracting of Midway has been hired to fix the growing crater. The problem is believed to be caused after a large underground storm pipe began leaking and eventually collapsed for lack of support. The City of Bristol was awarded a federal grant to make repairs at the site which were scheduled to begin today.