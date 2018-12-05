Sheriff's Log for 12-05-18

Wednesday, December 5. 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 26
Gary James Joseph Campbell - failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Christopher Crutchfield - violation of probation
Curtis Earl Locus - flee/elude police/fail to obey law enforcement officer’s order to stop
November 28
Corey Harrell - battery/touch or strike
November 29
Mark Aaron Guilford - resist officer/obstruct by disguised person; out of county warrant
Kristolee Rose Lamberton - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
Josiah Curtis Quaranta - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 28
Kayleigh Scarlett Kirsch - holding for Gulf
November 29
Nicholas Cain Lorne - failure to appear
John Wesley Carroll - battery/touch or strike, firing weapon in public or residential property, possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon
Devon Small - holding for court
Bobbie Mcadoo Wright - failure to appear
November 30
Kristolee Rose Lamberton - holding for Calhoun
Karen Helene Summerlin - serving weekends
December 2
Regina Nicole Attaway - holding for Calhoun
Tanisha Denise Hellum - holding for Gulf
December 3
Stuart Lee Jordan - court sentence
Keyishia Simmons - court sentence

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


