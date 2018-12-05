Sheriff's Log for 12-05-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
November 26
Gary James Joseph Campbell - failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Christopher Crutchfield - violation of probation
Curtis Earl Locus - flee/elude police/fail to obey law enforcement officer’s order to stop
November 28
Corey Harrell - battery/touch or strike
November 29
Mark Aaron Guilford - resist officer/obstruct by disguised person; out of county warrant
Kristolee Rose Lamberton - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
Josiah Curtis Quaranta - out of county warrant
