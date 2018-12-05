Legals for 12/05/18
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board,
20859 Central Ave. E., Room G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424,
until 12:00p.m. Central Time, December 12, 2018.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
Bus #54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 Passenger, 1990 Model, Bluebird
Bus #56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 Passenger, 1990 Model, Bluebird
Bus #57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 Passenger, 1991 Model, Bluebird
Bus #61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 Passenger, 1993 Model, Thomas
Bus #62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 Passenger, 1993 Model, Thomas
Bus #64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 Passenger, 1994 Model, Thomas
Bus #67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 Passenger, 1996 Model, Thomas
Bus #68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 Passenger, 1997 Model, Thomas
Bus #69-1HVBBABN9VH4772279, 65 Passenger, 1997 Model, Thomas
Bus #76-1THT3B2721108612, 65 Passenger, 1997 Model, Thomas
Bus #77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 Passenger, 2001 Model, Thomas
Bus #79-!T88T3B2231122849, 83 Passenger, 2002 Model, Thomas
Bus #80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 Passenger, 2002 Model, Bluebird
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Benjamin Powell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 479
YEAR OF 2016
Parcel #20-1S-10-0000-0007-0000
The West 1/2 of the West 1/2 of Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 1 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Rodney V. Armanino
902 Ladies Street
Fernandina, FL 32034
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on January 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FO
CALHOUN COUNTY
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 16 000055-CA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, f/k/a Farmers Home Administration, a/k/a rural Housing Service
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JODIE L. PELFREY,
Defendant
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on November 21, 2018, by the above entitled Court in the above styled cause, the undersigned Clerk of Court or any of her duly authorized deputies, will sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
Part of Lot 3, Block 6, McClellan’s Addition to Blountstown, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 12, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being in the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, said lands being described as follows: COMMENCE AT A 1/2” iron rod and cap (LS 2456) marking the the SE corner of Lot 4, Block 6, of McClelland’s Addition to Blountstown, and run thence N 00° 26’30” East along the East line of said Block 6, a distance of 77.00 feet, to the SE corner of said Lot 3, Block 6, and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence continue N 00°26’40” East along the East line of said Block 6, a distance of 77.00 feet to the NE corner of said Lot 3, Block 6, thence N 89°20’20” West along the North line of said Lot 3, Block 6 a distance of 89.76 feet, thence S 00°36’40” East, a distance of 14.17 feet, thence N 89°30’20” West, a distance of 43.35 feet, thence S 00°39’50” West, a distance of 62.83 feet to the South line of said Lot 3, Block 6, thence S 89°30’20” East along said South line, a distance of 133.08 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash on January 10, 2019, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue E., Blountstown, Florida, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, subject to all ad valorem taxes and assessments for the real property described above.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE
REQUEST FOR ACCOMMODATIONS FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
DATED on November 21, 2018.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of the Circuit Court
20859 Central Avenue E.
Blountstown, Florida
by: L. Flower, D.C.
Legal Notice
Request for Qualifications
The Calhoun County School Board hereby requests for qualifications (RFQ) for Architectural Services. The purpose is to secure the services of an experienced architectural firm to provide a broad range of Architectural Services including, Surveying & Mapping, Permitting, Design, Pre-Construction Services, Cost Benefit Studies, Information Management, Scope of Work for Construction, Bid Development and Analysis, and overall Project Management related to disaster recovery and hazard mitigation in response to Hurricane Michael, as well as any other perils. A RFP packet can be picked up from the Office of the Superintendent, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL or emailed to requestor.
All requests for qualifications must be received by 9:00 am (CST) on December 17, 2018 at the Superintendent’s Office: Calhoun County School Board, ATTN: Architectural Firm Review Committee, Hurricane Michael Response, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Immediately following the deadline, all RFP’s will be opened and read publicly in the School Board Meeting Room. The owner reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, and to reject any or all proposals, or to accept any proposal and/or any combination of alternates or separate proposals that, in their judgment will be to the best interest of the School District. For more information please contact, Ralph Yoder at 850-674-5927.
Legal Notice
IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No. 2018 CA 000022
21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARILYN J. COOK LYONS;
WILLIAM E. LYONS JR.;
and UNKNOWN TENANT
Defendant
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated September 19, 2018, entered in Case No.: 2018 CA 000022 of the Circuit Court in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein MARILYN J. COOK LYONS and WILLIAM E. LYONS JR are the Defendants, that Carla Hand, the Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on December 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.,at Calhoun County Courthouse facility, 20859 Central Ave. E., Blountstown, FL 32424 beginning at 11:00 a.m. CST on the prescribed date on the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment: Legal:
SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “A”
Parcel 1:
Commence at the Southwest Corner of Section 25, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida, then East 880 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence North 70 feet, more or less, to South boundary of County Road (Schmarje Road), thence Southeast along County Road 230 feet, more or less, to Section line, thence West 180 feet, more or less, to POINT OF BEGINNING
Parcel 2:
Commence at the Northwest Corner of the West ½ of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida thence East 165 feet for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence East 165 feet, thence South 370 feet, thence West 165 feet, thence North 370 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING
Together with the following easement:
Commence at the Northwest Corner of the West ½ of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, thence East 155 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 1110 feet, thence East 20 feet, thence North 1110 feet, thence West 20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Commence at the Northwest corner of the West half of the East half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 2 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida thence South 89 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds East along the Northerly line of said Section 36, a distance of 165.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said Point of Beginning thence continue South 89 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds East, a distance of 39.25 feet thence South 00 degrees 09 minutes 18 seconds West, a distance of 84.58 feet; thence North 89 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds West, a distance of 39.25 feet thence North 00 degrees 09 minutes 18 seconds East, a distance of 84.58 feet to the Point of Beginning
TOGETHER WITH A 1999 NOBILITY MOBILE HOME WITH SERIAL NUMBERS: N89385A AND N89385B
NOTICE ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
NOTICE If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 20859 Central Ave. E., Blountstown, FL 32424 telephone 850-674-4545, within two working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770.
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
The Calhoun County School Board hereby requests proposals for Emergency Recovery and Construction Management Services. The purpose is to secure the services of an experienced Firm to provide overall Emergency Recovery and Construction Management, including Pre-Construction Services, Cost Benefit Studies, Information Management, Construction for Scope of Work and overall Project Management during the Construction related to disaster recovery and hazard mitigation in response to Hurricane Michael, as well as any other disaster perils. RFP packets can be accessed at www.calhounflschools.org, picked up from the Office of the Superintendent, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL or emailed to requestor.
All responses to the request for proposals must be received by 9:00 am (CST) on December 19, 2018 at the Superintendent’s Office: Calhoun County School Board, ATTN: Emergency Recovery and Construction Management Review Committee, Hurricane Michael Response, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Immediately following the deadline, all RFP’s will be opened and read publicly in the School Board Conference Room. The District reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, and to reject any or all proposals, or to accept any proposal and/or any combination of alternates or separate proposals that, in their judgment will be to the best interest of the School District. For more information related to this advertisement, please contact, Ralph Yoder at 850-674-5927.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN LIBERTY HOSPITAL
ASSOCIATION
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FOR DISASTER RECOVERY
ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES
Notice is hereby given that the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association (CLH) is calling for and requesting proposals from qualified providers of federal disaster grant management consulting services as outlined in the request for proposals.
All proposals must be in writing and delivered by hand, Fed Ex, or mail to the Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association, 20370 Burns Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424 and must be received by 1 p.m., central time, December 21st, 2018. Only submittals received by the stated time and date will be considered. Submittals received after the time set for the opening will be rejected and returned unopened to the submitter. All submittals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly labeled, “RFP – DISASTER RECOVERY ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES.” Please provide one (1) original, five (5) copies of the proposal, and one (1) CD with all of the above information included (each document must be in an individual PDF format file).
Applications can be found on the CLH website: http://www.CalhounLibertyHospital.com
Questions concerning this request should be directed to Bruce Davis, Chief Administrative Officer of Calhoun Liberty Hospital, via phone at: 850-674-5411 X-224 or via email at:
BruceDavis@CalhounLibertyHospital.com
The Hospital encourages all segments of the business community to participate in its procurement opportunities, including small businesses, minority/women owned businesses, and disadvantaged business enterprises. The Hospital does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, sex, or age in the administration of contracts.
The Hospital reserves the right to waive informalities in bids, to reject any or all bids with or without cause, and to accept the bid that in its judgment is in the best interest of the Hospital.
