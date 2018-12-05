Virginia “Ginger” Elaine Spears, 65, of Chattahoochee, Florida died November 28th, 2018 following an extended illness.
She was born in Gordon, Georgia. She was an accomplished singer and songwriter. She dedicated her life to service of others focusing on helping those less fortunate through The Hands Up Thrift Shop in Chattahoochee. She was an active member of the First Pentecostal Church of Chattahoochee, FL. She married the love of her life in 1970. They remained best friends and life partners until her last breath.
She is survived by her love, Robert Spears, of Marianna, FL; her mother, Faye Vaughn of Titusville, FL; her daughter, Tammy (John) Speigner of Dothan, AL; two grandchildren, Samantha (Adam) Eaton of Dothan, Alabama and Anna (Bryon) Capouch of Ankeny, IA; five great grandchildren; her brother, George Allen Black, Jr (Janice ) of Chattahoochee, FL; her sister, Sherry (Lee) Blair of Titusville, FL; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews who were close to her heart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Pentecostal Church of Chattahoochee, 38 Madison Street, Chattahoochee, FL 32324 to assist the family with final expenses.
A memorial service is planned for December 8th, 2018 at 11am. The service will be held at the First Pentecostal Church of Chattahoochee.
Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary, 814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303 was in charge of the funeral arrangements. 1-334-467-7200.