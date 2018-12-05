Mr. William Wallace (Bill) Finlay died on Sunday, November 25th.
Bill was born in Dothan, Alabama on March 8, 1939 to the late Wallace Burns and Frances Pendarvis Finlay. He graduated from Blountstown High School and the University of Alabama. Bill was an avid TIDE fan and thoroughly enjoyed seeing Alabama beat Auburn on November 24th.
Bill was formerly employed at the Fulton County Board of Public Instruction and the Nassan County Board of Public Instruction as a teacher. His most recent employment was at The County Record. He retired following open heart surgery.
Bill was a lifetime member of Blountstown United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, David Hume Finlay and by his nephew, Lyle Hubbard. He is survived by his sister, Frances Elizabeth (Beth) Finlay; his brother, George Finlay; his niece, Shari Hubbard and his nephews, Lyle Reeves.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Calhoun County Senior Citizen’s Association for their compassion, hard work and dependability.
Memorials may be made to Blountstown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 299, Blountstown, Florida 32424.