Alice Ernestine Harrison (Tina), age 90, passed away November 27, 2018 at her home in Bristol, FL.
Tina was born September 20, 1928 in Winter Haven, FL. She was the daughter of Add Alvin and Cassie Vastile (Stephens) Snipes. Tina was one of eight siblings and is survived by brother Raymond Glenn Snipes of Winter Haven, FL. She was united in marriage to Reverend Grady Lee Harrison on March 15, 1946 in Bartow Florida. He preceded her in death June 16, 2017. They were married for 70 blissful years. Possessing a true servant’s heart, Tina faithfully cared for family and friends through delicious cooking/baking from scratch-including cake decorating, crocheting, sewing and crafting. A woman of faith and the heart of the Harrison family, Tina shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example. With a real zest for life, Tina loved to listen to and sing gospel music and was talented playing the piano and guitar. Tina was retired from the Desoto County Middle School Arcadia, FL where she was employed in food service administration.
Tina is survived by her four children, Patricia (Vernon) Fleming of Raleigh, NC; Billy (Jean Marie) Harrison of Murphy, NC; Sonny (Louise) Harrison of Bristol, FL; and Alica (David) Lawrence of Arcadia FL; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private family viewing and service will be held Monday, December 3, 2018 at 5:00 pm (CST), 6:00 pm (EST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL. Interment will be at the Pine Level Campground Cemetery in Arcadia, FL. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.