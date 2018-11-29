Perkins breaks two Altha lifting records

Thursday, November 29. 2018
Congratulations MaKenzy Perkins on breaking two school records against Wewa and Port St. Joe. She recorded the highest total for her weight class and the highest total ever for a girl at Altha.

MaKenzy is a senior this year and this is her 6th year lifting.
