Toys for Tots 2018 off to a Good Start

As Christmas time quickly approaches the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Tots program is kicking off. Last year 506 kids were gifted with bags of toys from the program.
Donations can still be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4 PM.
Get your raffle tickets for great prizes to be raffled! The raffle will be done live on Facebook.
Items included:
Sparkle jewelry
LimeLife gift basket
Subway
Tumblers
Benjamin Walden Creations
Blountstown Drugs
Photo shoot
El Jalisco,
Pretty Girlz
Shivers Florist
Sweet Spoon
Clarksville General
and many more!
Raffle tickets will be sold at all other Toys for Tots fundrasiers, or contact Jessica Greene-Hopkins at 850-447-3858. Tickets are 1 ticket for $3, 2 tickets for $5, or 5 tickets for $10. Drawing will be Monday, December 3 at 11 a.m.
If your business would like to add to the raffled items, contact Jessica at 850-447-3858.
On November 30 there will be a hot dinner plate fundraiser at the Magnolia Square at 11 AM. Plates will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, and a drink for $10 each. The fundraiser will run until 500 plates are sold!
Step up to the plate and help the children and families in need.