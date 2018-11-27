Jackie Gerald Barber entered into rest on the 22nd of November, 2018, at his home.
Mr. Barber was born on February 14, 1953 in Quincy, Florida. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Bluff and was Vice President of C.W. Roberts, Inc. until his retirement.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Gordy and Gloria Barber, and his son, Zachary Ryan Barber. Survivors include: his daughter, Dee Barber Kever and daughter-in-law, Miguelina Solano-Barber; 7 grandchildren: Anna Lynn Corry, Tripp Corry, Rosalina Barber, Isla Kever, Estella Kever, Knox Kever, and Veda Kever; 4 siblings: Dexter Barber and wife Gabra, Glen Barber, Bobby Barber, Dianne Barber; the mother of his children, Kathy Barber Shepard and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bristol, FL on Monday, November 26th, at 12:00 noon. Interment followed at Rock Bluff Cemetery.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) assisted the Barber family with their arrangements.