By Michael DeVuyst
Blountstown’s season ends with heartbreaking loss at Port St. Joe 17-12.
Tigers lose thriller to Sharks
Posted by Administrator in Top Stories
Friday, November 23. 2018
Port St. Joe-The Blountstown Tigers travelled to Port St. Joe to take on the Sharks last Friday night in the Class A Region 2 semifinals. Fans were treated to a typical Blountstown/Port St. Joe game full of excitement and defense. Four out of the last five years the winner of this game has advanced to the state finals.
The Tigers received the opening kickoff but could not move the ball and were forced to punt after three plays. Port St. Joe got in the red zone on their first possession but were stopped inside the 10 yard line. Tiger DT’s Cody Peavy and Alex Sanchez combined to stop the Shark running back on a 4th and 1 on the 8 yard line. The Tigers took over on downs but could not achieve a first down. A short punt gave the Sharks good field position inside Tiger territory on the 43 yard line. The Sharks were not denied this time and went on a 6 play drive scoring on a QB sneak from 1 yard out on third down. The extra point was good and the Sharks took the early 7-0 lead with 1:41 to play in the first quarter. Blountstown would get the ball back and get their first, first down of the night on the last play of the 1st quarter. That drive would stall and force a punt three plays later but the Tigers flipped the field as the punt travelled to the Sharks 15 yard line.
The Sharks moved methodically down the field reaching the 50 yard line. A Shark fumble recovered by Zeb Kelley at midfield gave the Tigers momentum and good field position with 6:18 left in the half. The momentum was short lived as the Tigers coughed it up on their next play and the Sharks were in business again at midfield. The Tiger defense would stand tall and get the ball back on downs after a 4th down attempt by the Sharks on the Tiger 39 yard line failed. The first half would end as the Tigers crossed into Shark territory for the first time but failed to secure a first down after that and were forced to punt as the half expired with the Sharks taking the 7-0 lead to the locker room.
The Sharks received the second half kickoff and turned the ball over after three plays. Tiger Trent Peacock intercepted a Shark pass and the Tiger offense took over on their own 40 yard line. The interception gave the Tigers a spark and they went on a 9 play scoring drive. Abrey Johnson had a big 22 yard run taking the ball to the Shark 3 yard line giving the Tigers a 1st and Goal. Two plays later, Peacock would sneak the ball over the line for the Tiger TD. A 2 point conversion attempt failed but the Tigers trimmed the Shark lead at 7-6 with 6:12 to play in the 3rd quarter.
The Sharks would take the kickoff and proceed to go on a 15 play drive holding onto the ball for 8:37 as the game entered the 4th quarter. The drive started in dire straights for the Sharks after a tackle for a loss and a holding penalty the Sharks were facing a 2nd and 34 from their 16 yard line. However a 26 yard pass completion, then a Tiger personal foul for a late hit out of bounds after a 3rd down stop and the Sharks kept their drive alive. Nine plays later, the Sharks reached the Tiger 2 yard line for a 1st and Goal. Three straight runs by the Sharks were stuffed by Sanchez, Peavy, Kelley, Carson Hatchett and Pola McCloud. The Sharks were forced to attempt a 20 yard field goal that split the uprights and increased their lead to 10-6 with 9:18 to play.
Down by 4 with time winding down, the Tigers responded with a long drive of their own. The Tiger drive started on their 35 yard line after the Shark kickoff went out of bounds. Blountstown faced a 4th and 2 with about 8:00 left in the game and lined up to punt. The punt was faked as the ball was snapped to the upback Treven Smith. Smith tried to get around the right end but appeared to be stopped a full yard short of the line to gain. However, a favorable spot by the referees gave the Tigers a first down on their 45 yard line. The Tigers took advantage of the spot and continued the drive. An 11 yard completion from Peacock to Monte Brown with a late hit out of bounds and the Tigers inched closer to the goal line getting down to the Shark 29 yard line. Four plays later, Peacock converted a 4th and 1 with a 2 yard run placing the ball on the Shark 18 yard line. On the next play, Smith found running room down the right sideline and scored putting the Tigers in the lead for the first time on the night. Another 2 point conversion attempt failed for the Tigers but they took the lead at 12-10 with 2:53 to play in the game.
It was the first time all year the Sharks have been behind in a game. The Sharks got a good kickoff return and started their last drive at midfield. Three straight 1st down runs gained 25 yards putting the Sharks close to field goal range with under a minute to play. A field goal attempt was not necessary as the Shark QB found running room on the left sideline two plays later and raced 21 yards for the heartbreaking score with 47 seconds to play. The extra point was good and the Sharks took the 17-12 lead. The Tigers received the kickoff and started their drive at midfield but three incomplete passes led to an interception on 4th down that ended the game.
The Tiger offense only gained 159 yards on 42 plays but were effective when it counted most late in the game. Tiger QB Trent Peacock went 5-10 on the night for 39 yards. Peacock also ran for 28 yards on 10 carries. Treven Smith led the Tiger rushing attack with 46 tough yards on 11 carries. Abrey Johnson chipped in 30 yards rushing on 5 touches. Alex Valdez caught 3 passes for 21 yards and Monte Brown added 2 catches for 18 yards.
The Tiger defense played tough all night long holding a talented Shark offense to 274 yards on 47 plays. The Sharks were held to their second lowest point total of the year. Leading tackler for the Tigers was Zeb Kelley with 11 tackles. Cody Peavy and Trent Peacock chipped in 10 tackles each.
Blountstown’s season is over at 8-3. Port St. Joe (10-0) advances to the Class A Region 2 Finals with a chance to advance to the Final Four. First year head coach Beau Johnson had this to say about his team, “Never been prouder of a group of players and coaches. We only played 2 home games all year and ended the year 8-3 with a chance to advance to the regional finals. Many believed we would only be around .500 on the year with all the great players we lost off of last year’s team. Add the hurricane to the mix and this team showed great toughness and heart. This is the most amazing group of young men I have been a part of. It has not been easy and in some spots it was not pretty but it has been worth every second.”
