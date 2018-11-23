Richards plays with All-Stars

Senior Emma Richards competed in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Volleyball All-Star game this weekend down in Lakeland at Florida Southern College.

Emma is the first player from Blountstown High School to ever be selected to the All-Star game. She was the only 1A player in attendance. Her team earned a 3-0 victory in straight sets where she started as a Middle. Some of the top talent from Florida was represented. We are so proud of Emma and the way she represented Blountstown High School!
