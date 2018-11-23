U.S. Secretary of Agriculture meets with timber producers

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue held a listening session at Rex Lumber Co. in Bristol Friday morning with private forestry stakeholders and toured the facility.
Florida Department of Agriculture Chief of Staff Matt Joyner, Florida State Forester Karles, Senator Bill Montford and many others were on hand to discuss with Secretary Perdue the damage Hurricane Michael has caused to the Florida Panhandle’s timber and agriculture industries.
A major concern to farmers who lost their crops and the $1.2 billion loss to timber producers is the efforts being administered by USDA and the state in recovering from this disaster.
Secretary Perdue surveyed damage by air of the Apalachicola National Forest before visiting Georgia and Alabama.