2018 Calhoun County Christmas Parades

Join the Calhoun County Chamber, Town of Altha, and Blountstown High School for the 2018 CalCo Christmas Parades! The Altha parade will be Friday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m., and Blountstown parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
To help with coordination efforts, please sign up by Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
This year's theme is "CalCo Strong."
ALTHA
Parade will be FRIDAY, NOV. 30 at 5:30 p.m. There is no entry fee. Participation is FREE.
Line up for the Altha parade will be behind Altha Church of God. Entries MUST be in place no later than 5:15 p.m.
A tree lighting ceremony with Santa will be held immediately after the parade.
Anyone interested in vendor space should contact Carol at Town Hall at 762-3280.
REMEMBER: This is an evening parade, and it will be dark. If you want spectators to see your entry from the roadside, you must add some form of lights, preferably spot lights or other bright lights.
BLOUNTSTOWN
Parade will be SATURDAY, DEC. 1ST at 5 p.m. There is no entry fee for the parade. Participation is FREE.
Line up will be along Evans Avenue and in the Blountstown Middle School Gym parking lot.
If you would like for your entry to be judged, you must be onsite by 3:30 P.M.
Judging will begin around 4:15 p.m. (dark enough to see lights) and the winners will be presented certificates by 4:45 P.M.
Non-judged entries should line up at 4:00 p.m.
Blountstown Parade entries: Certificates will be presented to the Overall, First, Second and Third place winning entries.
"SANTA" CLAUSE: There is a "Santa Clause" in our participation agreement - Since there is only ONE Santa, the Chamber of Commerce vehicle is the ONLY vehicle for Santa and Mrs. Claus. Please respect this request in consideration of any children who may be confused by other "helpers."
REMEMBER: This is an evening parade, and it will be dark. If you want spectators to see your entry and passengers from the roadside, some form of lights (spot lights or other bright lights work best, in addition to string lights) must be used.