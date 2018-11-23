Check with building officials and hire licensed contractors

TALLAHASSEE – Hurricane Michael survivors in Florida should contact their local building officials to obtain permits before they consider new construction or repairs on disaster damaged property. Construction and repair should begin only after owners have obtained permits.
Obtaining building permits is an important step for those with homes or businesses located within a 100-year floodplain—land that is predicted to flood during a 100-year storm and has a one-percent chance of occurring in any given year.
Permits protect owners, residents, communities and their buildings by making sure construction meets current building codes, standards, flood ordinances and construction techniques. Permits also provide a permanent record of compliance with elevation, and/or retrofitting requirements, which is useful information when selling a home and necessary for obtaining a flood insurance rating.
According to Calhoun County Building Official Dowling Parrish, DO NOT hire anyone for construction, electrical work, plumbing or anything building related without first contacting the Calhoun or Liberty County Building Departments. Dowling Parrish: 643-8311, 674-8046 or 447-1948; Dicky Stanley: 643-5463.