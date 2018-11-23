Nora Lee Summerlin, 91 of Telogia, FL Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 18,2018.
Nora was born December 18,1926 in Wewahitchka, FL to the late William Walter and Georgeann (Cloud) Harris. She was a retired dryer operator for the Florida Veneer Mill. In her retirement she became an avid Gardner and loved helping others. She loved her church, singing and visiting people.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband L.A. (Bacious) Summerlin and her two sons Willie Joe Summerlin and Hayden Summerlin; Brothers Joseph and Thomas Harris; Infant daughter Cedin Gay and infant twin son; Daughter in Law Judy Summerlin; a great grandson Jody Phillips and Grandson Reggie Douberly.
Survivors include four sons David Summerlin and wife Pat. Paul Summerlin, Silas Summerlin and wife Susie all of Telogia. Daughters Nora Ann (Summerlin) Campbell and her husband Steve and Ruby Dobbs and her husband (Sammie) of Telogia; a daughter in Law Martha Summerlin of Telogia 14 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services were held 1:00 p.m. EST. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 from the Telogia Baptist Church with Reverend Maurice Langston and Reverend Damon Fountain officiating. Interment will follow in Hosford Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Adams Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449