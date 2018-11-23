Jerry Pitts, 62 of Kinard, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2018 at his home.
Mr. Pitts was born January 29, 1956 in Wewahitchka, Florida to the late Frank and Bertha Pitts. He was a lifelong resident and was a mechanic and a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include his wife Martha Pitts of Kinard; a son, Aaron Pitts and his wife Leslie of Millington, Tennessee; a Daughter, Leah Riley and her husband Chris of Panama City, Florida; Brothers Houston Pitts and his wife Betty of Callaway, Robert Pitts and his wife Aline of Brundage, Alabama, and Wayne Pitts of Wewahitchka; Sisters, Betty Ann Collins of Georgia, Annette Porter of Wewahitchka, Elise Tillery of Wewahitchka, and Ellen Kellar and her husband Hank of New Hope, Alabama; Granchildren, Blaine, Saylor, Corey, Jessica and Christian; a Great Grandchild, Sophia; Many Nieces, Nephews and other extended family.
No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449