Harvey Lee Grantham, 82 of Blountstown, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
Harvey was born April 7, 1936 in Altha, Florida to the late Samuel Henry Grantham and Annie Belle Godwin Grantham and had lived most of his life in Calhoun County. He was a very instrumental person in Calhoun County. He served as Fire Chief for 30 years and was part of the department for 40 years. He was Maintenance Supervisor for the Calhoun County School Board for 20 years and worked at CC Corbin Hardware in the early years for 16 years. Harvey also played an active civic roll in his county. He was a member of the Lions Club for 40 years, a member of The Grumpy Old Men, served on the board for the Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union and was nominated for the Jefferson Award. Harvey also loved his church. He was song director for the Blountstown First Pentecostal Holiness Church for 15 years and served as a deacon and a teacher for the Adult Sunday School class.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by Brothers, Ed Syfrett, Charles Grantham; Sisters, Mattie Nichols, Pauline Wimmer and Great Grandchildren, Emma and Brantlee.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mae Belle Grantham; his children, Billy Grantham and his wife Jennifer, Debra Grantham, Juanita “Nina” Hall and her husband Dennis, Lisa Godwin and her husband Emory and Carla Anderson and her husband Leon; a Brother Curtis Grantham and his wife Cindy; Grandchildren, Bryan Cumbie and wife Lorie, Christie Adams, Brandi Godwin, Amanda Glover and husband Tony, Danielle Patnode and husband B.J., Alisha Cox and husband Danny, Ashley Pavuk and husband Chris, Kelli Sourbeck and husband Tommy, Deidra Hall, Anna Caison, Gabrielle Emelander and husband Dustin, Aqura Anderson, Alex Baxley and wife Jordana, and Matthew Grantham; Great Grandchildren, Jonathan Leath and wife Becky, Brittnee, Zachary and Shyanne Cumbie, Carson Duncan, Kaitlin Hester, Caleb Hester, Lane Kiser, Kayden Godwin, Kamron and Korbin Taylor, Haysleigh Baxley, Ben, Jesse and Logan Glover, Gibson Patnode, Brennan Cox, Avery Pavuk, Bryce, Brayden and Belle Sourbeck, Dewey and Travis Hall, Andrey, Adalynn, and Archer Emelander and Vynez Anderson; Great Great Grandchildren, Brayden and Alyvia Smith.
A home going celebrating Harvie’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 23, 2018 from the Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend David Goodman Officiating. Interment will follow in Wood Cemetery.
