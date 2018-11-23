Mr. Jacob Lewis Carpenter, age 81, of the Alliance Community near Altha, FL passed away Friday, November 16, 2018 in Tavares, FL.
Lewis was born on June 24, 1937 in Winter Garden, FL to Frank Carpenter and Ruth Adamson Carpenter and had lived in Alliance since 1992 coming from Ocala, FL. Lewis was a retired Game Warden with the State of Florida with over 20 years of service. He was a gunsmith with over 50 years of service, a carpenter and cabinet maker, inventor and fabricator, worked for the Martin Marietta Company on the Bull Pup Missile Program for a number of years and built sever custom guns for his family and friend. He also served in the United States Navy Reserve. Lewis was a true outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In 2002 Lewis became one of the two charter members of the Tiger’s Den Breakfast Club in Blountstown where good food, conversation, gossip, stories, tall tales, whether true or not were told. Nothing was ever held back, everything and everyone was fair game to be talked about and believe me they were. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Carpenter and Ruth Carpenter; sister, Martha Weeks. Lewis was a member of Caverns Road Church of Christ in Marianna, FL.
Survivors include,
2 sons, Gregory Lewis Carpenter of Apopka, FL
Danny Franklin Carpenter of St. Augustine, FL
1 daughter, Teena Marlene McKay of Eustis, FL
1 brother, Alton Carpenter and wife, Connie of Blountstown, FL
9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Christopher, Gregory, Hailey, Steven, Andy, Katie and Erin and several great-grandchildren
Memorial services and visitation were held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the National Rifle Association or to your favorite charity. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.