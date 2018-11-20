Legals for 11/21/18
Tuesday, November 20. 2018
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
The Town of Altha hereby requests for proposals (RFP) for Disaster Financial Recovery Services. The purpose is to secure the services of an experienced Emergency Management Consultant who is capable of tracking disaster related expenses, maintaining appropriate documentation and submitting necessary documents to request FEMA reimbursement and to provide Hazard Mitigation HMPG services in relation to Hurricane Michael. An RFP packet can be picked up from the Town Clerk’s Office, at 25586 Main Street, Altha, FL or emailed to requestor.
All request for proposals must be received by 2 pm (CST) on December 5, 2018 at Town of Altha Clerk’s Office Attn: Carol Finuff, 25586 Main Street, Altha, Florida 32421. Immediately following the deadline, all RFP’s will be opened and read publicly in the City Commission Room. The owner reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, and to reject any or all proposals, or to accept any proposal and/or any combination of alternates or separate proposals that, in their judgment will be to the best interest of the City. For more information please contact, the Town Clerk, Carol Finuff at 850-762-3280.
Legal Notice
Request for Proposals
The Calhoun County School Board hereby requests for proposals (RFP) for Disaster Financial Recovery Services. The purpose is to secure the services of an experienced Emergency Management Consultant who is capable of tracking disaster related expenses, maintaining appropriate documentation and submitting necessary documents to request FEMA reimbursement and to provide Hazard Mitigation HMPG services in relation to Hurricane Michael. An RFP packet can be picked up from the Office of the Superintendent, at 50869 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL or emailed to requestor.
All request for proposals must be received by 2 pm (CST) on December 7, 2018 at Superintendent’s Office Attn: Ralph Yoder, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-20, Blountstown, FL 32424. Immediately following the deadline, all RFP’s will be opened and read publicly in the School Board Meeting Room. The owner reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, and to reject any or all proposals, or to accept any proposal and/or any combination of alternates or separate proposals that, in their judgment will be to the best interest of the City. For more information please contact, Ralph Yoder at 850-674-5927.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board,
20859 Central Ave. E., Room G20, Blountstown, Florida 32424,
until 12:00p.m. Central Time, December 12, 2018.
There should be a bid on each
individual item to be purchased.
Bus #54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 Passenger, 1990 Model, Bluebird
Bus #56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 Passenger, 1990 Model, Bluebird
Bus #57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 Passenger, 1991 Model, Bluebird
Bus #61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 Passenger, 1993 Model, Thomas
Bus #62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 Passenger, 1993 Model, Thomas
Bus #64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 Passenger, 1994 Model, Thomas
Bus #67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 Passenger, 1996 Model, Thomas
Bus #68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 Passenger, 1997 Model, Thomas
Bus #69-1HVBBABN9VH4772279, 65 Passenger, 1997 Model, Thomas
Bus #76-1THT3B2721108612, 65 Passenger, 1997 Model, Thomas
Bus #77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 Passenger, 2001 Model, Thomas
Bus #79-!T88T3B2231122849, 83 Passenger, 2002 Model, Thomas
Bus #80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 Passenger, 2002 Model, Bluebird
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT
Pursuant to 121.055, F.S., the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners hereby designate the following position to the Senior Management Service Class in the Florida Retirement System: Position #6 – Contracts and Grant Coordinator.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
Notice is hereby given to the following individual(s) at their last-known address:
Latoshia Ivory, 20552 SE Fuqua Cir # 1008 , Blountstown, FL 32424
Rebecca Holland, 19127 NW 22nd St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Ivorice D. Peterson, 16018 SE Martin St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Stacy A. Boos, 2797 SE Adams St, Kinard, FL 32449
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections in Blountstown, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
Published one time on November 21, 2018 in the County Record, Blountstown, Florida.
SHARON CHASON
CALHOUN COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS
20859 CENTRAL AVE. EAST, RM. 117
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
PHONE (850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Benjamin Powell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 479
YEAR OF 2016
Parcel #20-1S-10-0000-0007-0000
The West 1/2 of the West 1/2 of Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 1 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Rodney V. Armanino
902 Ladies Street
Fernandina, FL 32034
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on January 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
