Mrs. Bonnie Adams Hand, age 80, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Bonnie was born on January 5, 1938 in Blountstown to James Cornelius Adams and Mary Ida Belle “Sally” Dykes Adams and had lived here all of her life. She was a retired License Practical Nurse, homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bonnie was a member of Abe Springs Baptist Church in the Abe Springs Community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Edgar Hand; son, Ronnie Harold Hand; brother, Bernie Lee “Bud” Adams.
Survivors include,
2 sons, James Calvin Hand and his wife, Kelly (Blackburn) Hand of Crawfordville, FL
Billy Lee Hand and his wife, Magdaline (Alday) Hand of Blountstown, FL
2 daughters, Barbara (Hand) Collier and her husband, Mark Collier of Blountstown, FL
Mary Lou (Hand) Bodiford and her husband, Billy Bodiford of Hosford, FL
1 daughter-in-law, Joleata (Terry) Hand of Blountstown, FL
8 grandchildren, Shannon Hand and wife, Amy; Sabrina Hand; Angel Hand; Tara Hand; Erica Bellamy; James Sherrod and wife, Kaylene; Benjamin Collier and wife, Michelle; Jessica (Collier) Barber and husband, Jared.
6 great-grandchildren, Brayden Hand, Brennen Hand, Easton Sherrod, Melanie Sherrod , Kiera Bellamy and Amelia Collier
1 sister, JoAnn (Adams) Wise and husband, Rick of Blountstown, FL
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Rhodes and Reverend Allen Pitts officiating. Interment will follow in Abe Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 5:00 pm (CST) until 7:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.