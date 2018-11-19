Legals for 11/14/18
Monday, November 19. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 66
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #29-1N-08-0920-0000-0300
Lot 3 of Warren’s Addition to Blountstown being 1/2 acre of land having a front of 105 feet on the street on the South side of the right of way of M & B Railroad and a depth of 210 feet and being part of the portion of the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, lying South of the right of way of the M & B Railroad. LESS AND EXCEPT an 80 foot strip off the Southwest side of Lot 3, Warren’s Addition. Said lot being 80 feet along Pittman Street and 105 feet across
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Andrew L. Gibbens (DEC)
C/O Linda O’neal
16452 SW Ridley Lane
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Harlan N. Harlow is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 526
YEAR OF 2013
Parcel #22-2N-10-0540-0000-0801
Lots 8 and 9, Lake Katherine Estates, in the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 10 West, according to plat of same on file in the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court in Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO:
A parcel of land lying in the Southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being a part of Lot 8 of Lake Kathryn Estates as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 1 at page 45 of the Public Records of said county being described as follows: Commence at a concrete monument marking the most westerly corner of said Lot 8 and run thence North 33 degrees 46 minutes 04 seconds East along the westerly boundary of said Lot 8 and run thence North 33 degrees 46 minutes 04 seconds East along the westerly boundary of said Lot 8 a distance of 208.71 feet; thence South 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds East 208.55 feet to a concrete monument and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence continue South 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds East 273.88 feet to the waters of Lake Kathryn (White Pond); thence South 22 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds West along said waters a distance of 197.97 feet; thence North 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds West 22.88 feet to a 2/4 inch iron pipe; thence continue North 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds West along the Southwesterly boundary of said Lot 8 a distance of 292.03 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 33 degrees 46 minute 208.73 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.32 acres, more or less.
Lisa Spaulding
106 Mill Pond Road
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
calhoun county
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
HURRICANE MICHAEL FINANCIAL Disaster recovery services
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified vendors to submit responses to its Request for Proposal (RFP) for Disaster Financial Recovery Services for DR-4399 Hurricane Michael. The objective of the RFP and subsequent contracting activity is to secure the services of an experienced Emergency Management Consultant who is capable of tracking disaster related expenses, maintaining appropriate documentation and planning the most effective strategies for recovery throughout all the phases of a disaster. The selected contractor will be expected to have a working knowledge of all applicable fiscal recovery eligibility criteria required, including but not limited to, 44 CFR, 2 CFR Part 200, FEMA guidelines, the Stafford act including but not limited to the Hurricane Sandy Improvement Act, Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide and any other applicable local, state, federal laws and regulations. For a full description of the scope of services requested, please review the full RFP package which can be located by visiting the County website at calhouncountygov.com or Calhoun County Clerk’s website at calhounclerk.com.
Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. will be opened publicly and read aloud on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 2:01 PM (CST) at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office. LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. The selection committee will meet on Monday, December 3rd at 10 AM (CST) in the County Clerk’s Office to make final recommendations for award to the Board of County Commissioners. The Board will meet at 2:00 PM (CST) on Monday, December 3rd to make a final selection. For questions or comments related to this solicitation, please contact Chelsea Snowden csnowden@fairpoint.net or by phone at 850-674-8075. All telephone conversations are to be considered unofficial responses and will not be binding. Deadline for receiving questions will be Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
