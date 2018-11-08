Gov. Visits Carr School

Posted by
Administrator
in from Carr School
Thursday, November 8. 2018
Comments (0)
Governor Rick Scott was on hand at Carr School for opening day meeting with the first second and third grade classes.

He encouraged them to overcome the challenges we now face moving forward, in spite of the devastation we have all experienced.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 