Tigers advance; St. Joe next

Blountstown came in as the #4 seed in Class A Region 2 with Cottondale being the #5 seed. Many other teams within the region has had their home football fields repaired since Hurricane Michael. Nothing has been done with Blountstown’s home field and the Tigers have been practicing in a vacant parking lot and a locker room without electricity, internet (for watching game film) or hot water. With no home field the Tigers had to travel and rely on the graciousness of Liberty County to play what was to be a first round home playoff game. A slow start by the Tiger offense, penalties and an inability to stop the run plagued the Tigers most of the night. In the end, the Tigers were able to overcome and set up a second round game against the #1 seed Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks.
The Tigers second possession of the night started the scoring with a short 5 play drive going 67 yards. Long runs by Trent Peacock and Treven Smith set up a Monte Brown 1 yard TD run with 2:05 to go in the 1st quarter. The 2 pt. conversion attempt failed after a penalty but the Tigers took the early 6-0 lead.
Each team had one long possession in the second quarter. The Tigers put together a 6 play drive and overcame 2 penalties to reach a 1st and goal at the 1 yard line. A fumbled shotgun snap ended the drive with a Cottondale recovery on their 6 yard line with 9:03 left in the half. Cottondale kept the ball the rest off the half and drove down the field using up 17 plays and converting four 3rd downs and a 4th down. The Hornet drive ended as time expired with a Joseph Rector sack on the Tiger 30 yard line.
The Tigers received the 2nd half kick off and the offense started to click. The Tigers quickly moved down the field going 59 yards in 9 plays with the final play of the drive a 19 yard run by Peacock. Peacock would hit Smith for the 2 pt. conversion and the Tigers took the 14-0 lead with 7:48 to go in the 3rd quarter. Cottondale would go on another sustained drive on their next possession. An 11 play drive that went 72 yards found pay dirt from 9 yards out on a Cottondale run with 1:38 to play in the 3rd quarter. The 2 pt. pass play failed but the Hornets trimmed the Tiger lead 14-6. The Tigers were not done in the 3rd quarter and scored one more time on the last play of the quarter. A botched onside kick attempt gave the Tigers good field position on the Hornets 43 yard line. Five plays later, Peacock raced across the goal line from 26 yards away. The 2 pt. run failed but the Tigers extended their lead 20-6 going into the 4th quarter.
Cottondale moved backwards on their first possession of the 4th quarter and were forced to punt with 7:39 left in the game. The Tiger offense would take over on their 38 and put together a drive to end any thought of a Hornet comeback. Seven plays later, Peacock would find the end zone for the third time on the night with a 6 yard run. Peacock ran in the 2 pt conversion with 4:08 in the 4th and the Tigers took the 28-6 lead and held on to the end.
After a slow start, the Tiger offense churned out 336 total yards on only 37 plays for an average of 9.1 yards/play. Tiger QB Trent Peacock went 5-6 passing for 71 yards. Peacock added 126 yards rushing on 11 carries. Treven Smith added 89 yards on 9 carries with 15 yards receiving. Monte Brown and Ken Speights chipped in 24 yards rushing each. Alex Valdez led all receivers with 31 yards on one reception.
The Tiger defense was on the field a lot as Cottondale ran 50 plays using up 31:22 of the clock. The Tiger defense bent but did not break giving up 196 yards of total offense to the Hornets but only one score. The Blountstown defense was lead by Tiger LB Zeb Kelley with 16 tackles. Joseph Rector and Alex Sanchez had big nights on the DL each receiving credit with a sack and Rector recording 14 tackles followed by Sanchez’s 12. Abrey Johnson chipped in 9 tackles.
The Tigers (8-2) advance to play the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks (9-0). Port St. Joe beat Liberty County last week 69-0. The game will be the much anticipated game that was cancelled on October 19th due to Hurricane Michael. The added dimension to this year’s contest will be Port St. Joe’s new head coach Greg Jordan. Jordan, a graduate of Blountstown, coached the Tigers the previous 12 seasons winning 105 games with two state final appearances. The winner of this game will advance to the Class A Region 2 Finals. The season will be over for the loser. Despite being ground zero for Hurricane Michael, the Gulf County School District has readied their home field for play. Game time on Friday, November 16th in Port St. Joe is 6:30 CT