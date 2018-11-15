Altha Girls Basketball Takes Home 3 Wins

Altha's middle school girls basketball team played three games this past week.
This is the first time that Altha has had a girls basketball team in nine years.
The Ladycats won all three games against their opponents Tolar, Hosford and Wewa.
Thursday night in Altha the Ladycats were led by Amber Waldron. She led with a team high eleven points. The girls are on a roll and have worked hard.
Come out and support the Ladycats in the Den, as they will face Hosford this Tuesday at 3:30 pm and go to Blountstown this Wednesday at 3:00 pm.