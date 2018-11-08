By Michael DeVuyst
Hurricane hangover-Blountstown falls to Vernon 32-28. Next up: Cottondale in the first round of the playoffs in Bristol.
Tigers fall to Vernon, 32-28
Sports
Thursday, November 8. 2018
VERNON-The Blountstown Tigers travelled to Vernon to take on the Yellow Jackets last Friday night. It was Vernon’s homecoming and senior night and the large crowd was treated to a great Class A football game. Blountstown started out slow and had to battle Vernon’s potent offense and the referee flags all night long. Vernon amassed 490 total yards of offense on the night while the Tigers stumbled their way to 11 penalties for 130 yards.
A sloppy first quarter by both teams resulted in a 0-0 score after the first 12:00 minutes. Vernon scored first with 9:57 in the 2nd quarter on an 8 yard run. The 4 play 48 yard drive was aided by 35 yards of penalties by the Tigers. The extra point sailed wide left but the Yellow Jackets took the 6-0 lead. After a three-and-out by the Tiger offense, Vernon would strike again. Facing 4th and goal from the 28 yard line a post route was executed to perfection and completed for the Yellow Jacket TD. The 2 point conversion run was stuffed but Vernon took the 12-0 lead with 5:02 left in the half. A second, consecutive three-and-out by Blountstown gave Vernon the ball right back and they quickly drove into the red zone. Vernon was stopped on 4th and goal from the 12 yard line as the half expired taking the 12-0 lead into the locker room.
Blountstown received the second half kick off but failed to move the ball and were forced to punt. After a Vernon three-and-out, a good punt return by Treven Smith and a Vernon penalty gave the Tigers great field position on the Yellow Jacket 34 yard line. The good field position was short lived when on the very next play the Tigers turned the ball over via an interception. Vernon took advantage of the turnover and on their next play hit a pump and go down the left sideline for 74 yards and a TD. The extra point gave the Yellow Jackets the 19-0 lead with 7:51 to go in the 3rd quarter. It was do or die for the Tigers and they responded with a quick 4 play 54 yard drive capped off by a Treven Smith 43 yard TD reception from QB Trent Peacock. The 2 point conversion pass attempt failed but the Tigers trimmed the Vernon lead to 19-6 with 5:49 to play in the 3rd quarter. Vernon received the kick off and a bad snap on the first play lost 24 yards. On the next play, Trent Peacock intercepted his second pass of the night and returned it to the Vernon 5 yard line. Abrey Johnson blasted the ball across the goal from 5 yards out for the Tiger score. Treven Smith barreled across the line with several Yellow Jackets holding on to convert the 2 point play and the Tigers gained the momentum and cut into the Vernon lead at 19-14 with 4:29 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Tiger defense forced a Vernon punt from midfield on their next possession but the Tiger offense was unable to move the ball and were forced to punt on the first play of the 4th quarter down 19-14.
Vernon would put the proverbial nail in the coffin on an 8 play 47 yard drive that opened up the 4th quarter. The Yellow Jackets gambled and won on a 4th and 2 from the Tiger 14 yard line. The Vernon running back busted through the Tiger defense for the first down and TD. The 2 point conversion run failed but Vernon would take the unsurmountable lead at 25-14 with 7:51 to play.
A penalty and sack by the Tigers offense on their next possession and things did not look good as they were forced to punt. A little luck came the Tigers way as the Vernon punt returner muffed the punt and Brent McCrone pounced on the recovery on the Vernon 43 yard line with 4:00 minutes left. The Tigers would punch it in after 7 plays with a 7 yard pass to Treven Smith from Peacock. Peacock would inch his way across the line to convert the 2 point play and cut the Vernon lead to 25-22 with 1:48 to play. It was up to the Tiger defense to make a stand and get the ball back. The Tiger defense forced a 3rd and 6 with a minute left to play on the Tiger 47 yard line. A stop would give the Tigers a chance to get the ball back. The Tiger defense loaded the box to stop the run but the Vernon running back squirted through the line and raced 47 yards to pay dirt. The extra point was true for the Jackets as they took the 32-22 lead with 46 seconds to play.
The Tigers did not quit and got two big pass plays from Treven Smith of 24 and 33 yards. Smith and Peacock connected from 7 yards out with 5 seconds left to tack on the last score of the night ending the game at 32-28 in favor of the Vernon Yellow Jackets.
The Tiger offense was stymied in the first half but came on strong in the second half scoring 28 points. Tiger QB Trent Peacock finished 10-17 for 148 yards with 3 TD’s and 1 INT. Peacock also lead the rushing attack with 46 yards on 10 carries. Treven Smith led the Tiger receivers with 7 catches for 132 yards and 3 TD’s.
The Tiger defense was led by Zeb Kelley’s 11 tackles. Alex Valdez, Alex Sanchez and Abrey Johnson had 9 tackles each.
The loss dropped the Tigers (7-2) to the #4 seed in Class A Region 2. They will face the #5 seed Cottondale Hornets (4-2) in the first round of the playoffs. The winner will advance to play the winner of the Port St. Joe/Liberty County game in the second round. The loser’s season will be over. Without a field to play on, the Tigers will travel across the river and borrow Liberty County’s field. Game time in Bristol on Friday, November 9th will be at 7:30 CT.
