BHS Boys Cross Country Team wins District

The Blountstown High School Cross Country team claimed a first place finish in this years District competition.
As a result of Hurricane Michael, there were only five out of nine schools that were able to attend. Those in attendance were Altha Public School, Blountstown, Franklin County, Port St Joe and Wewa.
Xander Peacock took first place out of 27 athletes with Enrique Nandho, Saul Puente, Elier Pais, Trevor Schrock, Carlos Nandho and Dartanion Hope finishing in 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th and 10th respectively.
Coach Allyson Howell was quoted as saying, “Both Coach Van Cleve and I are very proud of the teams accomplishments as they were able to persevere through this very trying time in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Despite the tremendous obstacles placed before them, they were able to rise to the occasion and perform at their best.”