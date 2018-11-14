BHS Homecoming week will begin on Nov. 26th

Blountstown High School may have been beaten up during Hurricane Michael, but we won’t let that take our Tiger spirit.
BHS Homecoming week was originally scheduled to be October 22-26, but as a result of the storm, it has been rescheduled. BHS Christmas Homecoming will be held Friday, November 26-Saturday, December 1.
On Monday, the dress-up day theme is “The Ghosts of Christmas Past.” Dress up in the style of your favorite decade, whether it be a poodle skirt or flower child attire. Tuesday’s dress-up theme will be “Santa’s Workshop” where you can dress up as any character from Christmas. From Santa and his reindeer to jingle bells and Christmas trees, if it is a part of Christmas, dress up as it!
On Tuesday evening the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place at the Blountstown Middle School Gym during halftime of the Blountstown High School Girls basketball game. The girls basketball game will start at 7 pm against the Cottondale Hornets. Please come out to cheer our Tigers on to victory!
Wednesday’s dress-up theme will be “Christmas Scrabble Day”. You take the first letter of your first name, then you find something Christmassy that begins with the first letter of your first name and you dress up as it. Take Kendal, for example. Kendal begins with a “K”, so does one of the Three Kings. Kendal could dress up as one of the Three Kings.
Thursday’s dress-up theme will be “A Long Winter’s Nap”. Just slide out of bed in your pajamas and come on to school. On Thursday afternoon, the student body will watch a Christmas movie and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies.
On Friday, “Tiger Pride” will be the dress-up theme for the day. Wear your favorite Tiger apparel to show your Tiger Spirit and that you are Tiger Strong! Friday afternoon, the student classes will compete against each other in the annual Mega Relay.
On Saturday, BHS will join the Chamber of Commerce for the annual Christmas parade, since we were not able to have the Homecoming parade in October. The parade will start at 5:00 pm this year. The parade route will be the traditional parade route which goes from BMS on Hwy. 71 to Hwy. 20 and the Calhoun County Court House. If you would like to be included in the parade, please call BHS at 674-5724, ext.43 to sign up.
After the Christmas Parade is over, everyone will head on over to the community bonfire that will take place in the back of the BHS campus. We invite you, the community, to share in our Homecoming spirit! Join us in our celebration of Homecoming, because we are Tiger Strong and because it’s great to be a Blountstown Tiger!