Doris Darlene Smith, age 84, of Bristol a passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Tallahassee.
Born in Leakesville, Mississippi, August 7, 1934, Darlene was the daughter of the late Isaac and Ella (Davis) Hare. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Buck” Smith and three brothers, Billy Garland, Junior Hare and Charlie Garland; and her sister, Betty Dawson.
Survivors include her son, Rochele Smith of Bristol; a grandchild; her brother, John Hare of Fruitdale, Alabama; and three sisters, Lavon Sumner of Bristol, Jane Carpenter of Deer Park, Alabama, and Willie Reynolds of Chatom, Alabama.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 9, 10:00 a.m. ET, in Hosford Cemetery. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. ET with Ben Guthrie officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online.