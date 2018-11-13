Bobby Joe (Joey) Nobles, Jr., age 59, of Bristol, FL passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.
Bobby was born on July 18, 1959 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to Bobby Joe Nobles and Rebecca (Howell) Nobles and had lived in Liberty County for most of his life. He was a stumper working in the timber industry. Bobby was a true outdoorsman who loved, hunting, and fishing. He was a loving father who loved his family very much.
He was preceded in death his father, Bobby Joe Nobles and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bristol, FL and attended the Altha Church of God in Altha, FL.
Survivors include, Wife, Carolyn (Cain) Nobles of Bristol, FL; Mother, Rebecca Nobles of Bristol, FL; 1 son, Lance Nobles of Bristol, FL; 2 daughters, Erica (Nobles) Smith and her husband, Ben of Bristol, FL, Eliza Jo Nobles of Bristol, FL; 1 brother, Kim Nobles and his wife, Regina of Bristol, FL; 1 sister, Carla N. Smalley of Lake Talquin, FL.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 12, 2018 at 1:00 pm (EST), 12:00 pm (CST) at the Altha Church of God in Altha, FL with Reverend Allan Nichols officiating. Interment followed in the Nobles Family Cemetery in the Rock Bluff Community in Bristol, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.