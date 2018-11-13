Martha Frances Craft, age 88, of Mexico Beach, FL passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Marianna, FL.
Martha was born on May 12, 1930 in Shorterville, AL to William Smith and Flossie (Williams) Smith and had lived in Mexico Beach since 1990 coming from Abbeville, AL. She was a retired bank teller, homemaker and truly loved her family. Martha was a member of the White City Baptist Church in White City, FL.
Survivors include 3 sons, David Money and his wife, Karen of Headland, AL, Tony Craft and his wife, Norma of White City, FL, Steve Craft and his wife, Mary Ann of Altha, FL; 2 daughters, Vickie Cleveland and her husband, Don of Capps, AL, Nancy Weeks of Wewahitchka, FL; 1 brother, William Smith and his wife, Stacy of Vienna, GA; 4 sisters, Ann Barnes and her husband, James Lawrence of Shorterville, AL, Jean Bearden of Abbeville, AL, Janice Smith of Abbeville, AL, Gabriella Cannon and her husband, Phil of Cordelle, GA; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm (CST) at the White City Baptist Church in White City, FL with Dr. Charlie Fowler officiating and Mike Weston eulogizing. Interment followed in Holly Hills Cemetery in Port Saint Joe, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.