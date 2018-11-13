Dorothy E. “Dot” Bethel, age 84, of Marianna passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in Dothan.
Born in the Alliance Community, March 27, 1934, Dot was the daughter of the late Will K. and Mattie Lee (Alday) Baggett. She was a homemaker and was a member of Altha Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Bethel; sons, Vernon Bethel and Wayne Chamberlain; brothers, Bill Baggett, Pete Baggett, and Ellis Baggett; and six sisters, Bonnie Sue Baggett, Fronie Adkins, Nancy Pierce, Mary Sewell, Candice Burke, and Irene Stanley.
Survivors include three daughters, Winona Sanders of Graceville, Frances Weeks of Panama City, and Glenda Bethel of Marianna; three grandchildren, Meagan Sanders, Dylan Weeks and Hunter Patterson and his wife, Skyler; one great-great grandchild, Harper Sanders; brothers, L.N. Baggett of Boot Hill, and Bobby Baggett of Altha; and a sister, Ninva Grooms of Altha.
Funeral services were held on Friday, November 9, 2018, 2:00 at Altha Church of God with Reverend Alan Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.