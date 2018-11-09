Legals for 11/07/18
Friday, November 9. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jimmy Lee Holley is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 66
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #29-1N-08-0920-0000-0300
Lot 3 of Warren’s Addition to Blountstown being 1/2 acre of land having a front of 105 feet on the street on the South side of the right of way of M & B Railroad and a depth of 210 feet and being part of the portion of the Northwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, lying South of the right of way of the M & B Railroad. LESS AND EXCEPT an 80 foot strip off the Southwest side of Lot 3, Warren’s Addition. Said lot being 80 feet along Pittman Street and 105 feet across
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Andrew L. Gibbens (DEC)
C/O Linda O’neal
16452 SW Ridley Lane
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Harlan N. Harlow is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO: 526
YEAR OF 2013
Parcel #22-2N-10-0540-0000-0801
Lots 8 and 9, Lake Katherine Estates, in the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 10 West, according to plat of same on file in the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court in Calhoun County, Florida.
ALSO:
A parcel of land lying in the Southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and being a part of Lot 8 of Lake Kathryn Estates as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 1 at page 45 of the Public Records of said county being described as follows: Commence at a concrete monument marking the most westerly corner of said Lot 8 and run thence North 33 degrees 46 minutes 04 seconds East along the westerly boundary of said Lot 8 and run thence North 33 degrees 46 minutes 04 seconds East along the westerly boundary of said Lot 8 a distance of 208.71 feet; thence South 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds East 208.55 feet to a concrete monument and the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence continue South 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds East 273.88 feet to the waters of Lake Kathryn (White Pond); thence South 22 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds West along said waters a distance of 197.97 feet; thence North 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds West 22.88 feet to a 2/4 inch iron pipe; thence continue North 76 degrees 56 minutes 20 seconds West along the Southwesterly boundary of said Lot 8 a distance of 292.03 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 33 degrees 46 minute 208.73 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 1.32 acres, more or less.
Lisa Spaulding
106 Mill Pond Road
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 18000041CAAXMX
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE
SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
FLOYD A. LYTLE A/K/A FLOYD LYTLE AND MICHELLE L. LYTLE A/K/A MICHELLE LYTLE. et.al.
Defendant(s),
NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
TO:FLOYD QA. LYTLE A/K/A FLOYD LYTLE and MICHELLE L. LYTLE A/K/A MICHELLE LYTLE.
whose residence is unknown and all parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
N 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CONTAINING 20 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before November 30, 2018/ (30 days from Date of First Publication of this notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at County, Florida, this 22nd day of October.
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
by: Lori Flower, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018-CP-000040
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY ELEANOR HAMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY ELEANOR HAMAN, deceased, whose date of death was March 28, 2017 is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is October 31, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Daryl Stratford Haman
1762 Wilson Road
Huntingtown, Maryland 20639
(443) 975-4219
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
