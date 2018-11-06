Phillip Jeffrey Owens, passed away at his home in Bristol, Florida, in October of 2018, at the age of 55 years.
His tragic and unexpected death was directly related to Hurricane Michael. Phillip will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Crystal Owens, his mother, Gerrie Allen, his step-father, Keith Allen, his step-grandmother Frankie Johnston, and his two sisters, Carrie Pigott and Tracey Holleman. Phillip will also be fondly remembered by his niece, Erin Riley; his three nephews Jacob Riley, Braeden Pigott, and Cooper Holleman; his two brothers-in-law Morris Pigott and Charlie Holleman; and numerous other members of his extended family along with his many friends. Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Owens, and his maternal grandparents, Ola Mae and Ivan Elmore, and his fraternal grandparents, James “Red” and Gertrude Owens.
Phillip graduated from Blountstown High School in 1981. He later attended Gulf Coast Community College. When asked what Phillip did for a living, it could be said he did exactly whatever he wanted to whenever he wanted to. Some of his jobs include, lifeguarding on Panama City Beach, working with the Army Corp of Engineers, driving a cab on Panama City Beach, and insurance and other sales positions. He was also quite the collector and enjoyed finding a bargain he could use to make a profit. He was quite the entrepreneur!
Phillip was an independent person who was perfectly content hanging out at his home in Bristol with his dog, Roscoe, working on a project of some sort, or debating politics with people on Facebook.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Mystic Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Bristol, Florida, on November 8th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All who knew and loved him are invited to come share memories with his family.