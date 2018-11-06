Mrs. Allene Hood, age 74, of Hosford, FL passed away, Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Allene was born on August 8, 1944 in Quincy, FL to Bill Hardee and Clearcy (Moore) Hardee and had lived in Liberty County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the Liberty County Search and Rescue and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Allene love riding with her husband, Dewey in the woods during hunting season, she enjoyed cookouts with family and friends and truly loved life and she especially loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Hardee and Clearcy (Moore) Hardee, husband, Dewey Hood, sister, Judy Langston, brother, Jimmy Hardee and a grandson, Chole Hood. Allene was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by: 2 sons, Jamie Hood and wife, Rebecca, of Hosford, FL, Derwin Hood, of Hosford, FL; 1 brother, Greg Hardee of Hosford, FL; 1 sister, Wanda Moses of Apalachicola, FL; 2 grandchildren, Desoto and Allyson Hood, of Hosford, FL.
Funeral services were held today, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 11:00 am (EST) at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford, FL with Reverend Kyle Peddie officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.