Lady Tigers lock up No. 1 seed in District Tournament

This past weekend the Lady Tiger Varsity team competed in the September Challenge Tournament at Prostyle Volleyball Academy. They went 4-0 on the day and won the Gold Division as the top team.
They also swept the past weeks games making their overall record 16-3. With wins over Port St Joe and Bozeman the Tigers have locked up the #1 seed in the district Tournament. They are a perfect 6-0 in district play as they look to capture their second straight District Title.
They also got a straight set win over South Walton. Leading the way for the Tigers was Senior Emma Richards who had 3 straight 20+ kill games. She ended the 3 game week with 65 kills. Courtney Payne had a season high 11 kills against Bozeman. Sarah Shuler and Courtney Payne ended the week with 20 kills each. Setter Madison Taylor had 94 assists and 13 aces. Libero Cydnee Eubanks had 30 digs.
The Lady Tigers are winding down the regular season and played Arnold and Wakulla on Monday and Tuesday. They will play Sneads at home on Thursday at 5 and 6.
The JV Lady Tigers participated in The Maggie Coffey Memorial Tournament at Leon High School. They played 8A Lincoln, Gulf Breeze, and Chiles. They would beat 5A Florida High to end the tournament. Layla Bailey was named to the All Tournament team. She anchored the defense as Libero against some tough hitting teams. The JV also swept the past weeks games beating Port St Joe, South Walton, and Bozeman.