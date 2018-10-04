Tigers shutout Homes Co.

The Tiger offense took a few possessions to get rolling. A big play on their third possession jump started the offense. Trent Peacock hit Alex Valdez on a seam route up the middle of the field for 40 yards taking the ball to the Blue Devil 7 yard line. Two plays later, Kentrell Lawson punched it in from the 1 yard line and James Shores knocked in one of his four extra points. The Tigers took the 7-0 lead with 2:11 left in the 1st quarter.
The second quarter opened up with the Tigers going on a 10 play 77 yard drive chewing five minutes off the clock. Nine straight running plays took the ball to the Holmes County 10 yard line. On the next play, Peacock found Treven Smith in the end zone for a 10 yard TD pass and the 14-0 lead with 7:02 to go in the first half. The Tiger defense added to the scoring spree as the half ended. A bad shotgun snap by the Blue Devils sent the ball to the turf and Carson Hatchett scooped it up on the Holmes County 16 yard line and rumbled to the paint for the score with 47 seconds left in the first half to give the Tigers the 21-0 halftime lead.
The Tiger defense continued their stingy ways with a three and out to start the second half. The Tiger offense took the ball over on their own 46 yard line. An eight play drive, was capped off by a 31 yard field goal by James Shores with 5:38 left in the 3rd quarter pushing the Tiger lead to 24-0. Defense was the name of the game all night and the Tigers forced a turnover on the next Blue Devils possession. A Carson Hatchett big hit caused a bad option pitch that Zeb Kelley recovered on the Holmes County 5 yard line. After a penalty pushed the ball back to the 20, Trent Peacock found a leaping Pola McCloud in the corner of the end zone for the Tiger TD. The extra point snap was errant and the Tigers got lucky with Peacock picking up the loose ball and passing it to Treven Smith for the 2 point conversion and the 32-0 lead with 5:24 to play in the 3rd quarter. Holmes County would fumble again on its next possession. A Kentrell Lawson hit put the ball on the ground and Abrey Johnson recovered for Blountstown on the Blue Devil 19 yard line. Five plays later, Cane Miller barreled in from 3 yards out and the Tigers extended their lead to 39-0 with 1:31 left in the 3rd quarter.
The lead started the running clock and the 4th quarter finished quickly with the Tigers taking the 39-0 victory.
The Tiger offense racked up 277 yards on 40 plays operating in good field position most of the night scoring on 5 of 6 red zone chances. QB Trent Peacock finished 4-6 for 95 yards and 2 TDs. Treven Smith led the rushing attack with 50 yards on 7 carries with Tavis Simpson chipping in 41 yards on 4 carries. Cane Miller added 25 yards on 6 carries. Alex Valdez led all receivers with 65 yards on 2 catches.
The Tiger defense stuffed the Blue Devil’s all night. Holmes County did not cross midfield until about 4 minutes into the 4th quarter. The Blue Devils had only 4 first downs all night. All of their first downs were earned by a Blountstown penalty. Leading tackler for the Tigers was LB Kentrell Lawson with 9 tackles. Carson Hatchett was disruptive all night from his DT position and finished with 7 tackles. Zeb Kelley and Montarious Brown chipped in 6 tackles each.
Playoff talk can start now with the introduction of the playoff power rankings last week. Rankings will come out every Tuesday (not available prior to press) from now until the end of the regular season. In Class A Region 2 the Jefferson County Tigers surprisingly came in at #1 after week 5. Blountstown and Port St Joe are ranked 2 and 3. These rankings will change but it looks good for Blountstown as the top 6 teams in the region will advance to the playoffs.
The Tigers (5-1) will travel to the Sand Hills this Friday night to take on the Bozeman Bucks (2-3) Bozeman lost to Vernon last week 33-14. Game time at Bozeman Friday night will be 7:00 CT. See you there.