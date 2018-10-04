Carr Receives Masonic Donation

On Wednesday, September 19, Carr School received a donation of school supplies from the Red Level Masonic Lodge No. 134. A variety of materials were presented to staff and students. Thanks to all members of this organization for their generosity and commitment to our school.
Pictured: Back Row (L-R) Principal Darryl Taylor, School Board Member Clifford Newsome, Chuck Morgan, Roy Cooke, Jehremie Woods, Jimmy Strength, Mike Trickey, and Gene Hodge.
Front Row: Second Grade Teacher Tory Foster with some of her students.