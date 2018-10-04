Altha Dads Take Your Kids to School Day

Thursday, October 4. 2018
On September 26th Altha School Participated in the State Wide "Dads Take Your Kid to School Day" and dad's and other significant male role models were invited to join their kids for a nice breakfast prepared by our lunchroom staff.

This initiative’s intent is to highlight the significant difference fathers and father figures can make by taking a more active role in their children’s educational experience.

When fathers play a more active role in a child’s education, children perform better academically, have fewer discipline problems and become more responsible adults.






