BHS Homecoming week activities begin October 22

Blountstown High School has already started gearing up to celebrate their 2018 Homecoming which will take place the last full week of October, the 22nd through the 26th. BHS is pleased to announce the 2018 homecoming theme: “The Spirit of BHS: A Halloween Homecoming”.
Starting off on Monday, October 22, 2018, we will have “Meme Monday”, where students will dress up as their favorite school appropriate meme. The game at break on Monday will be a frightful race against time. Three students from each grade will participate in the Mummy Wrap Relay Race! That afternoon, it will be Movie Monday. All BHS students will go to the auditorium Monday afternoon to watch Disney’s “Halloweentown”. Student Government will be providing popcorn and drinks for everyone.
Tuesday, October 23, 2018, will be “Trick the Teachers Tuesday”. Students can either dress as twins to confuse their teachers or wear their Halloween costumes to really trip them up. The game at break on Tuesday will be a game of speed. One student from each grade will try to be the first to unwrap the Trick or Treat candy from a saran wrapped ball. Tuesday afternoon, at 1:30 pm, all classes will report to the gym to compete in the Mega Relay Race. The grades will compete against each other in a series of fun obstacles to see who reigns supreme. The concession stand will be open, so bring your money! The class winner of the competition then gets to compete against the faculty.
Wednesday, October 24, 2018, will be “Super Hero v/s Super Villain” day. Students choose to fight for good or evil and dress up like their favorite comic character! At break, one student from each grade will represent their class bobbing for apples. The first student to get all of the apples out wins. At 1:45pm that afternoon, students will report to the gym again for a competition amongst classes of Capture the Flag. Each grade will have 10 members on their team, with 8 playing at a time and 2 rotating out. The winner of the grades will face the faculty! Concession stand will be open, so bring money.
Thursday, October 25, 2018, will be “Throwback Thursday” day. This is a day where you can dress from any decade you choose, whether it be a flapper from the Roaring 1920’s or a Flower Child from the 1960’s. The game at break will be a Pumpkin Pie Eating contest. One student from each grade will see who can hold the most pumpkin pie. That afternoon at 1 pm the students will gather in the auditorium for the annual performance of BHS Tiger’s Growl for the students! We will be adding a night-time performance of Tiger’s Growl this year that is open to the community. The admission will be $5 and the start of the show will be announced at a later date. After Tiger’s Growl is over, everyone will head on over to the community bonfire that will take place in the back of the BHS campus. We will have free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and sodas for all. We will even have a DJ that night. We will light the bonfire at dark and throw the Bucks in the fire. Please come out and join us in roasting the Walton County Braves!
Friday, October 26, 2018, will be “Tiger Pride” day and the annual parade which will start at 12:45 pm this year. The parade route will be the same as last year (starting and ending at our new campus on HWY. 69). We do not suggest that anyone try to walk the whole parade, instead only walk certain sections of the parade route. If you would like to be included in the parade, please call BHS at 674-5724 to sign up. The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will be on the football field during the pre-game celebration at 6:25 pm on Friday night. The Homecoming football game will start at 7 pm against the Walton County Braves. Please come out to cheer our Tigers on to victory! BHS will honor its football, cheer and cross country seniors during the senior night recognition ceremony at half time.
We invite you, the community, to share in our Homecoming spirit! Join us in our celebration of Homecoming, because it’s great to be a Blountstown Tiger!