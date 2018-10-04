City in process of purchasing lot

The City of Blountstown is in the process of purchasing the lot located south of Magnolia Park.
According to Blountstown City Manager Traci Hall, the purchase is not complete at this time.
“The opportunities presented themselves and those lots are a great location across from the future Police Department and Fire Department, so it just made sense to move forward with the purchase. Once we have established the new Police and Fire Departments, we can begin looking more closely at what the future plans for a new City Hall will be,” Hall noted.