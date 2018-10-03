CALHOUN COUNTY
September 23
Willie Dell Blount - probation violation/violation of probation
Brandon Michael Graham - out of county warrant, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, synth narcotic-poss of Synthetic Marijuana
September 24
Jace Mobandi Ammons - Synth narcotic-poss/poss of Synthetic Marijuana, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, naracotic equip- possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Timothy William Olsen - traffic offense/DUI and damage property, vehicle theft/grand, 3rd degree, nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended, 3rd subsq offense, withhold support/non support of children of spouse
September 25
Wood Joe Baskin - vehicle theft/grand, 3rd offense
Pamela Odessa McLaughlin - larc/theft is $300 or more but less than $5000 dollars, probation violation/violation of probation
September 26
Judy M. Shivers - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
September 27
Jesse Ray Bailey - probation violation/violation of probation
Christopher Lynn Glass - narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/control substance without prescription
Stacy Kirkpatrick - narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/with methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv schedule 1, traffic offense/DUI alochol or drugs, 1st offense
Cameron Rogers - VOP
Joseph Daniel Spence - probation violation/violation of probation, failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/nonjuv
Sheriff's Log or 10-03-18
