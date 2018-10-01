Donald Ray Mathis, age 58, of Blountstown passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 in Marianna.
Donald was born September 7, 1960 in Panama City to Willie “Bill” Daniel and Violet Louise (Weathers) Mathis. He was a log truck driver.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Bill Mathis.
Survivors include his mother, Violet Mathis of Blountstown; his wife, Alethea (Tatum) Mathis of Marianna; sons, Chad Mathis of Grand Ridge, Allen Mathis of Illinois, Justin and Joshua Roberts of Marianna, and Hudson Roberts of Gatlinburg, Tennessee; two daughters, Staci Scott of Iowa and ReAnna Murphy of Callaway; a brother, Willie Mathis, Jr. of Blountstown; and one sister, Hilda Bowen of Blountstown.
Services were held Monday, October 1 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Adams Funeral with Reverend Nathan Atwood officiating. Interment followed in Red Oak Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.